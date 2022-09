Warren Buffett Loves These 3 Real Estate Sectors: Should You, Too?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett invests in a slew of industries through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). From textiles to insurance to manufacturing to utilities to financial services to real estate , Buffett's focus is on industries with a proven track record of growth, demand, and profitability.When it comes to real estate, there are three sectors in this industry that Buffett is focusing on right now. Does that mean you should, too? Let's take a closer look at the sectors and how investors might benefit from buying in.Liz Brumer-Smith (eXp World Holdings): HomeServices of America is Berkshire Hathaway's real estate brokerage firm. Focused primarily on residential home sales, the brokerage has roughly 46,000 real estate agents in over 900 brokerage offices in 33 states plus the District of Columbia. If you add in HomeServices of America's franchise network of around 360 franchisees it brings its agent total to 99,000, making it the largest brokerage firm in the world.Continue reading