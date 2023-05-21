|
21.05.2023 13:35:00
Warren Buffett Loves These AI Stocks, and You Should, Too
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway invests in numerous artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. From its vast Apple holdings to non-tech companies such as Chevron, AI has an understated but positive effect on these companies and on the Berkshire portfolio.Buffett and his team have also ventured into some high-growth AI stocks that could potentially bring outsized returns to shareholders. To this end, investors might want to take a closer look at two Berkshire-owned companies: Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY).Snowflake has established a leadership position in the data cloud space. Thanks to its software, entities can store data, control updates, and apply their data as they see fit from one centralized, secure location. They can also accomplish this regardless of the cloud-infrastructure environment their data was gathered in, giving Snowflake a competitive edge over competing products from Amazon or Microsoft.Continue reading
