AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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06.05.2026 11:05:00
Warren Buffett Made This Surprising $35 Billion Bet 10 Years Ago, and It Turned into $185 Billion. Is It Still a Buy Today?
Warren Buffett built a spectacular investing career based on many principles, and a key one is the following: Invest for the long-term. This means buying shares of a quality company and holding on for a number of years. Buffett has proven his commitment to this strategy with many of his top holdings, such as Coca-Cola and American Express. Those heavyweights have held their spot in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio for decades. Through this strategy, Buffett helped Berkshire Hathaway beat the S&P 500 over 60 years. The investing giant passed his chief executive officer hat on to Greg Abel at the start of 2026, but this doesn't mean he's no longer present at the company. Buffett remains chairman and goes to the office daily to continue participating in the investing process.And just last week, the billionaire sat in the directors' section at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. He took the opportunity to praise the chief of a company he bet $35 billion on a decade ago. It was a surprising investment, considering Buffett's usual strategy, but it turned out to be the right one as it grew to $185 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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