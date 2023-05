Warren Buffett May Be Right About Nu After a Blowout Quarter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the fastest-growing stocks in fintech isn't a staple of most aggressive growth investors. Nu (NYSE: NU) is barely on the radar of most traders who like to swing for the fences. It's actually one of the smallest weightings for Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, for example. You don't expect the greatest investor of our time -- one with a bent for value investing -- to be a financial backer of the Brazilian provider of digital financial services. Warren Buffett is certainly an unlikely shareholder, but Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) initiated a position in Nu last year. It likely wasn't Buffett or Charlie Munger who introduced Nu into Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio of publicly traded companies. They have surrounded themselves with younger money managers to lock in the next generation of Berkshire Hathaway investing legends. The stock itself has also lagged the market since its arrival, but that may not remain the case for long.Continue reading