:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
12.03.2026 06:51:00
Warren Buffett May No Longer Be CEO, but He Was Still Consulted on This Stock Purchase in 2026
Warren Buffett may have stepped down as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKB)(NYSE: BRKA) CEO at the end of 2025, but that doesn't mean he's not involved. As chairman, he still gets a say on some things, including one of the company's latest stock purchases.After a nearly two-year hiatus, the massive conglomerate recently resumed repurchasing its own shares. The move is a notable signal to investors, marking the first time the company has bought back stock since May 2024.But what makes this resumption particularly interesting is the approval process behind it. In Berkshire's 2025 annual report, the company said its repurchase program requires the CEO to consult with the chairman (Warren Buffett) before repurchasing shares. And in a recent interview with CNBC, Abel confirmed that he did exactly that, ensuring continuity in how the company evaluates its own stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen in Rot
An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.