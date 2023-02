Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, new and tenured investors wisely pay close attention. That's because the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has run circles around Wall Street for nearly six decades. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,813,861%, through the closing bell on Feb. 2, 2023.Warren Buffett's secret to success isn't fancy software or charting tools. Rather, it's buying high-quality, brand-name, cyclical businesses, and allowing his investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades. It just so happens that many of these time-tested businesses also pay a dividend.