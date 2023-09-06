|
Warren Buffett Now Has $1.3 Billion Invested in This Consumer Finance Company
Since Warren Buffett took over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 through the end of last year, the stock has delivered a total return of 3,787,464% -- that's an annual compound growth rate of about 20%. By comparison, the S&P 500 index has returned an average of 9.9% annually. Buffett is easily one of the best investors of all time, which is why many investors eagerly await the publication of Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13-F filing. This form discloses institutional investors' quarterly trading activity and provides insights into how big investors manage their portfolios.Berkshire Hathaway bought shares in five companies in the second quarter, one of which was Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF). Berkshire opened its position in the retail bank in the first quarter with a purchase of around 9.9 million shares and added another 2.5 million shares in the second, bringing its total stake to $1.36 billion.
