Warren Buffett Now Owns 20% or More of These 5 Companies

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Warren Buffett buys shares of any company, it makes news. And the legendary investor has been busy buying lately. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) added to its positions in several companies in the third quarter of 2022.But what doesn't always receive as much attention is which companies Buffett influences the most -- the ones where Berkshire owns the largest stakes. Buffett now owns 20% or more of these five companies.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading