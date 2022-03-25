Warren Buffett on Investing Mistakes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You can find loads of information online about avoiding investing mistakes. What you'll find less of is real talk about the inevitability of investing mishaps.If you're buying financial assets, you will mess up here and there. You might pick the wrong stock or fund. You might invest too much. You might get too enthusiastic about stocks and forget to balance your risk with fixed income.You can learn your way around some of these mistakes, but not all of them. To support that statement, I'll enlist the help of famed investor Warren Buffett, also known as the Oracle of Omaha. In his 2021 letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders, Buffett said, "I make many mistakes."Continue reading