28.08.2024 11:06:00
Warren Buffett Once Had $189 Billion Invested in 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks. He's Now Slashed This Stake by Roughly 50%!
For nearly 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been putting on a clinic for Wall Street and investors. Despite being just as fallible as any other investor, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has overseen close to a 5,500,000% aggregate return in his Class A shares (BRK.A) since ascending to the CEO chair.Buffett's ability to locate phenomenal bargains hiding in plain sight has earned him quite the following. Investors eagerly await the release of Berkshire's quarterly Form 13Fs to find out which stocks he and his top investment aides, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, have been buying and selling.While we often view Warren Buffett as someone who favors value-oriented, mature businesses, he and his team have a sizable percentage of Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio tied up in companies fueled by the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
