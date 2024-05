Warren Buffett Once Referred to Apple As the Best Business in the World. So Why Did He Just Sell 116 Million Shares?

Warren Buffett is one of the most closely monitored investors in the world . Whenever the billionaire buys or sells a stock, it makes headlines around the global financial community. According to Berkshire Hathaway's most recent 13F filing, Buffet sold 116 million shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) during the first quarter. Just three years ago, Buffett proclaimed that Apple was "probably the best business I know in the world" during an interview on CNBC.Has Buffett lost faith in the iPhone maker?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel