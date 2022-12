Warren Buffett Owns 7 International Stocks: Here's the Best of the Bunch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Where is the lion's share of the world's biggest companies headquartered? The United States, by far. U.S.-based companies make up nearly 70% of the total market cap of the largest 100 companies globally in 2022, based on a PwC report. But that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of opportunities for investors outside of the country. Warren Buffett, one of the greatest investors ever, certainly realizes this. Buffett currently owns seven international stocks. And one stands out as the best of the bunch.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading