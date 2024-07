Warren Buffett Recently Sold 34 Million Shares of Bank of America. But That Doesn't Mean You Should

Here's an intriguing headline: "Warren Buffett's Berkshire trims Bank of America stake for the first time since 2019 after strong rally." And another: "Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells 34 million Bank of America shares."Buffett is arguably the best investor of the past few generations, averaging annual gains of around 20% for decades. So if his company, Berkshire Hathaway, is shedding lots of shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), you might reasonably wonder if you should do the same.The answer is, "Not necessarily."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool