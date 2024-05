Warren Buffett Recommends This Index Fund. It Could Turn $350 Per Month Into $903,800, With Help From AI Stocks.

Warren Buffett turned Berkshire Hathaway into one of the largest companies in the world through a litany of shrewd investments. In fact, its stock price has skyrocketed more than 4,300,000% since he took control in 1965. That accomplishment has made Buffett one of the most revered figures in the financial world.Surprisingly, Buffett has never recommended Berkshire stock. Instead, he has regularly advised investors to periodically purchase shares of an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). That strategy provides diversified exposure to hundreds of American businesses that are collectively "bound to do well" over time, according to Buffett.Indeed, history says investors can build an $903,800 portfolio over three decades by simply investing $350 per month in an S&P 500 index fund. Here's how.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel