Warren Buffett Recommends This Index Fund. It Could Turn $450 per Month Into $983,800.

Billionaire Warren Buffett has guided Berkshire Hathaway to incredible success. The company's share price has grown twice as fast as the S&P 500 since he took control in 1965, due in large part to his abilities as a businessman and investor.Somewhat surprisingly, Buffett does not recommend Berkshire stock. Instead, he has consistently told investors to buy an S&P 500 index fund. "I recommend the S&P 500 index fund, and have for a long, long time to people. And I've never recommended Berkshire to anybody," Buffett said at Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting in 2021.That investment strategy may not be exciting, but it has been a surefire moneymaker for patient investors. Here's how the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) could turn $450 per month into $983,800 over three decades.