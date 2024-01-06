|
06.01.2024 12:00:00
Warren Buffett Recommends This Surefire Index Fund. It Could Turn $400 Per Month Into $847,800
Warren Buffett is one of the most famous figures in the financial world. His knack for picking stocks has made him a billionaire several times over, and it has created astonishing wealth for other investors. Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have doubled the annual return of the S&P 500 since Buffett took control in 1965.Not surprisingly, investors often seek stock market advice from Buffett, but readers may be surprised to learn Buffett has consistently offered the same advice, as he reminded attendees at Berkshire's annual meeting in 2021: "I recommend the S&P 500 index fund, and have for a long, long time to people."Here's how Buffett's suggestion could turn $400 per month into $847,800 for patient investors.
