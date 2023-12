Warren Buffett Reduced This Long-Time Berkshire Hathaway Holding by 67%. Should Investors Follow His Lead?

Warren Buffett's track record of success is undeniable. Since becoming chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett and his team have produced 20% returns compounded annually. In other words, if you invested $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway when Buffett took the reins and let it grow over time , you would have nearly $3.8 million today!Buffett and his team's long track record of investing success is a big reason investors eagerly await Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly form 13-F. The Securities and Exchange Commission legally requires this filing from institutional investors, which discloses their quarterly investing activities.Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller in the third quarter, trimming $7 billion while buying $1.7 billion in stocks. Globe Life (NYSE: GL) was one stock Berkshire reduced significantly from its holdings, selling 1.7 million shares, or 67% of its total stake. Globe Life is one of the longest-held stocks in Berkshire's portfolio, which it first bought in 2001. Should investors follow Buffett's lead?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel