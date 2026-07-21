Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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22.07.2026 01:30:00

Warren Buffett Reveals He Was Behind Berkshire's Decision to Invest in Alphabet

When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) disclosed a position in tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) last year, many people assumed it was a big sign of a changing of the guard at Berkshire, with Greg Abel about to take over as CEO from Warren Buffett (Abel formally took over at the start of 2026). Ironically, however, it turns out that Buffett was the one who initiated the move to invest in Alphabet, admitting to it in a recent interview. For investors, it may come as a startling revelation, given that Buffett typically avoids tech and instead invests in businesses that he knows and understands very well.While the move may be a surprising one, it underscores a larger theme, which is that many top tech stocks have become so large and their businesses are so broad that investors don't need to have a strong tech background to understand them and be able to confidently invest in them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 335,00 -1,01% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 287,90 -4,00% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 288,10 -4,06% Alphabet C (ex Google)

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