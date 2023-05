Warren Buffett Reveals Why He Sold Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, and What He's Looking For in an Alternative

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Much has been said about Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) plopping over $4 billion on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) last summer, only to sell most of those shares a few months later (and all the rest in this year's first quarter, according to Berkshire's new 13F filing).Buffett and longtime business partner Charlie Munger have shared their thoughts on what happened. However, at Berkshire Hathaway's 2023 annual meeting, Buffett offered a little more insight into Berkshire's decision on the world's largest contract chipmaker, and what he would be looking for in an alternative semiconductor stock.When asked (again) about selling Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), Buffett reaffirmed that he likes the business -- a lot. In fact, Buffett said "[TSMC] is one of the best-managed companies and important companies in the world," and that "there's no one in the chip industry that's in [TSMC's] league, at least in my view." Continue reading