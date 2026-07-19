Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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19.07.2026 17:13:00
Warren Buffett Said He Personally Started Berkshire's $31 Billion Alphabet Position
Warren Buffett has a confession: He missed the boat on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL).The 95-year-old chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) told CNBC on Wednesday that he personally initiated his company's investment in the Google parent. He also admitted he should have bought in years ago, back when Alphabet was "asset-light and a markets darling."So, Buffett is making up for lost time. Berkshire now holds roughly $31 billion in Alphabet stock: about $21 billion in public shares, plus a $10 billion private placement that was part of Alphabet's $80 billion equity raise in June. At this point, it's the fifth-largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio, behind Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Bank of America.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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