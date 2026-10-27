27.10.2026 07:00:00

Warren Buffett Says Buy an S&P 500 Index Fund. Here's What $500 a Month Is Worth in 20 Years at 3 Different Return Rates.

The data makes the case that Warren Buffett is the best investor who ever lived. For six decades, he directed capital allocation decisions that compounded Berkshire Hathaway's stock price at a rate of nearly 20% per year. That's almost double what the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) returned during that time.

A sharp analytical mind, calm nerves, and a long-term time horizon are all favorable attributes that the Oracle of Omaha possesses. Every investor wants to develop these traits.

But what's interesting is that Warren Buffett has an extremely simple suggestion for the average person looking to build wealth. He doesn't recommend picking individual stocks. Instead, he advocates for owning an S&P 500 index fund, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). Maybe investors should listen to this advice.

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