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17.07.2026 09:50:00
Warren Buffett Says "Gambling" Is Going on in Today's Market. Here's What History Says Happens Next.
Warren Buffett is not only an expert when it comes to picking the right stocks, but he's also quite skilled at observing financial markets and preparing for what's on the horizon. This means that Buffett often invests differently from others and doesn't go along with the crowd. For example, during the days of the dot-com bubble, Buffett spoke of excessive investor exuberance and the dangers of paying any price for a popular stock. And at times when stocks have slumped, the investing legend has been a buyer as others have fled.Buffett turned over the chief executive officer role at Berkshire Hathaway to Greg Abel at the start of the year. But the billionaire hasn't completely retired from the world of investing. He remains chairman of the holding company and also has continued to actively share his views about investing and financial markets.In recent times, Buffett has said "gambling" is going on in the market. Let's check out what history says might happen next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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