Warren Buffett Says Real Estate Is a Lousy Investment: Why He's Wrong

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As one of the most successful investors of our time, Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about establishing a wealth-building strategy and sticking to it. But surprisingly, Buffett has never been much of a fan of investing in real estate .If you're a fan and follower of Buffett, you might opt to steer clear of real estate yourself. But here's why you may not want to go that route.A big reason Warren Buffett doesn't tend to invest in real estate? He feels that developed real estate is priced accurately most of the time.Continue reading