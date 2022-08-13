|
13.08.2022 13:49:00
Warren Buffett Says Real Estate Is a Lousy Investment: Why He's Wrong
Given that he's a billionaire many times over, it's fair to say that Warren Buffett knows a lot about being a successful investor. After all, he's made a name for himself by identifying quality businesses to put his money into.But one investment that Buffett has long shied away from is physical real estate. If you look at Buffett's holdings, you won't see throngs of income properties. In fact, Buffett has long said that he doesn't consider buying properties a good investment. While he's certainly entitled to that opinion, you may want to go a different route in the course of building your portfolio.Buffett doesn't like to put money into real estate because he feels it's difficult to make money in it. But investing in real estate offers a number of benefits.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!