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14.05.2026 11:00:00

Warren Buffett Says This Investment Is "The Best Thing" -- and It Could Turn $200 per Month Into $1 Million

The right investment can be life-changing, generating long-term wealth and helping build financial security. And according to Warren Buffett, it's simpler than many people think to create a robust portfolio.In Berkshire Hathaway's 2020 shareholder meeting, the investing legend offered some advice for everyday investors looking to earn more from the stock market.While everyone's strategy is different, he noted that "for most people, the best thing to do is to own the S&P 500 index fund." Here's how that single fund could turn $200 per month into $1 million or more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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