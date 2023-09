Warren Buffett Says to Buy Unpopular Stocks: Here Are 3 Unloved Stocks That Could Beat the Market From Here

When should investors buy stocks? Consider this advice from investing great Warren Buffett: "Most people get interested in stocks when everyone else is. The time to get interested is when no one else is. You can't buy what is popular and do well." Call it the reverse of the fear of missing out (FOMO) principle. When investors are chasing the same stocks, it sends their prices higher. For his part, Buffett wants to buy stocks at bargain prices. Therefore, he recommends looking closely at unpopular stocks.However, he doesn't recommend being indiscriminately contrarian. As he's also said: "A contrarian approach is just as foolish as a follow-the-crowd strategy. What's required is thinking rather than polling."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel