Warren Buffett Sells Apple Shares. Should You Follow His Lead?

One of Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) biggest supporters over the past decade has been Warren Buffett and his team at Berkshire Hathaway. He originally purchased shares of Apple in 2016 and has continuously added to his position. However, Berkshire's latest 13F filing (a document filed with the SEC that reveals trades of companies with greater than $100 million in investments) made a surprising move: Berkshire sold some Apple shares. While most would consider this a shock, I don't. The writing has been on the wall for Apple for some time, and Berkshire's latest move makes complete sense when you examine the company. But should other investors follow Buffett's lead here?Most people are familiar with Apple's business; its product ecosystem has been popular in the U.S. for some time. Whether it's the iPhone, Macbook laptop, iPad, AirPods, or any of its other products, Apple has captured a large chunk of business through its seamless integration with each one of its products.