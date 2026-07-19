Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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19.07.2026 15:15:00
Warren Buffett Set a New Goal: Give Away All of His $140 Billion Berkshire Stake by 2034
Twenty years ago, Warren Buffett pledged to donate all of his vast wealth to charities."My pledge: More than 99% of my wealth will go to philanthropy during my lifetime or at death. Measured by dollars, this commitment is large. In a comparative sense, though, many individuals give more to others every day," Buffett wrote back in 2010. This week, Buffett, now the retired former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) put that pledge into action. On July 14, Buffett announced that he will convert 8,000 Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares into 12 million Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares to donate the 12 million B shares to four foundations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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