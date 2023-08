Warren Buffett Slashes Stake in GM: Wall Street Analyst Dan Ives Says It's Likely Due to "Potentially Bumpy" EV Launch

CEO Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway published its stock holdings in its latest 13F filing on Aug. 14, providing an update on what stocks the investment conglomerate bought and sold in the second quarter. Notably, the investment conglomerate significantly reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE: GM). Berkshire sold 18 million shares of GM stock in Q2, representing a 45% reduction from its previous holdings. Senior Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes the Oracle of Omaha's decision to dump the auto stock may have been driven by a "potentially bumpy" push into the electric vehicle (EV) market.So is it time to give up on GM?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel