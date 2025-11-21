Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
21.11.2025 15:45:00
Warren Buffett Sold $3.2 Billion of Apple and Piled $4.3 Billion Into This Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock
The release of Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission is always an exciting moment for Warren Buffett's followers. This public filing details trades by his holding company during the quarter, making for some great table talk and food for thought among investors.Berkshire continues to sell shares of Apple, which wasn't a big surprise. It sold nearly 42 million in the third quarter, or about $3.2 billion worth. The iPhone maker remains the largest holding in the conglomerate's equity portfolio, but instead of accounting for nearly half of it, which it did not too long ago, it now accounts for 21%.There was only one stock added to the portfolio in the third quarter, and it was definitely a surprise: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), parent company of Google. Berkshire bought almost 18 million shares, worth $4.3 billion, a small but not-insignificant position that accounts for 1.7% of the portfolio, about double Amazon's place in the portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
