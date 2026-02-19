Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
|
19.02.2026 04:00:00
Warren Buffett Sold 29% of Bank of America and Bought This Consumer Stock for 4 Consecutive Quarters
Although Warren Buffett has stepped down as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, the Oracle of Omaha remains chairman of the company's board of directors. Additionally, Buffett's legacy is likely to persist through the countless values he taught the Berkshire team and also through investments Buffett led in Berkshire's massive equities portfolio.Berkshire likes to buy and hold stocks long-term, so it's likely that many of the stocks Buffett chose to purchase will remain in the portfolio for many years, if not longer.In his final few years as CEO, Buffett sold 29% of Berkshire's large stake in Bank of America and piled into consumer stock Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ) for four consecutive quarters.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
