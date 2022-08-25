|
25.08.2022 12:00:00
Warren Buffett Sold All of His Verizon Shares. Should You?
Warren Buffett once said, "The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging." That's precisely what he did with his position in Verizon (NYSE: VZ).Warren Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), owns many stocks. However, one stock he and the company no longer owns is Verizon. After initiating a position in Verizon in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Oracle of Omaha has completely sold his $70 million position in the telecom giant. This sell-off is a continuation of a process initiated in the first quarter, as this position was worth just under $8.4 billion before the selling began. However, after purchasing 159 million shares in early 2021 and late 2020 for around $59 per share and then selling for about $53, this position lost Berkshire money -- even when dividends are added in. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
