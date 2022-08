Warren Buffett Sold All of His Verizon Shares. Should You?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett once said, "The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging." That's precisely what he did with his position in Verizon (NYSE: VZ).Warren Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), owns many stocks. However, one stock he and the company no longer owns is Verizon. After initiating a position in Verizon in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Oracle of Omaha has completely sold his $70 million position in the telecom giant. This sell-off is a continuation of a process initiated in the first quarter, as this position was worth just under $8.4 billion before the selling began. However, after purchasing 159 million shares in early 2021 and late 2020 for around $59 per share and then selling for about $53, this position lost Berkshire money -- even when dividends are added in.