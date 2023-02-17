|
Warren Buffett Sold Most of His Stock in Taiwan Semiconductor. Should You Sell, Too?
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) just released the latest 13F filing. This filing reveals the company's holdings as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.The document has received particular scrutiny for bringing something surprising to the public's attention. The third-quarter 13F revealed a significant stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and now the latest filing reveals that Berkshire sold 86% of that position.Understandably, investors may not know how to interpret those recent moves, and so this apparent reversal justifies a closer look.Continue reading
