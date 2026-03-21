Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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21.03.2026 09:25:00
Warren Buffett Spent $3.5 Billion on 5 Stocks in His Last Quarter as Berkshire Hathaway CEO. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
Warren Buffett spent the last few years of his time at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) waiting for a great investment opportunity. Unfortunately, the market had other ideas. Buffett was a net seller of stocks in each of his last 13 quarters in charge of Berkshire's portfolio.In that time, Buffett made a few relatively small investments in a handful of stocks. That includes spending $3.5 billion on five companies in his final quarter in charge.Here's what Buffett bought to close out 2025, and the one stock that stands out above the rest.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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