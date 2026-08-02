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WKN DE: A40THY / ISIN: JP3629270004
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02.08.2026 16:21:00
Warren Buffett Stepped Back From Berkshire Hathaway With a Bang; Its Investment in 1 AI Stock Now Tops $30 Billion
When you hear the name Warren Buffett and the conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway that he built into one of the world's largest market caps, you do not think of cutting-edge technology or artificial intelligence (AI). Buffett made his dough mostly in insurance, newspapers, and consumer goods brands like Coca-Cola.However, before retiring from day-to-day operations at the end of 2025, Buffett began making a massive new Berkshire investment in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, as he confirmed in a recent CNBC interview. Berkshire now has a whopping $30 billion bet on Alphabet.Should you follow the Oracle of Omaha and buy Alphabet stock for your portfolio?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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