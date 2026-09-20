Warren Buffett Steps Down as Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. 3 Predictions for What Comes Next Under CEO Greg Abel.

For decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) was a bastion of consistency in a rapidly changing world. Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger stuck to their roots, investing in high-conviction stocks and company-controlled businesses, mostly outside the tech sector. As other asset managers chased hot trends, Buffett and Munger showcased the advantages of compounding returns over time in key positions they understood well, while staying even-keeled no matter what the market did.

Munger passed away at the age of 99 in November 2023. Buffett stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway on Jan. 1, 2026, replaced by his hand-picked successor Greg Abel. And on Sept. 18, the conglomerate published a press release stating that Buffett was stepping down as chairman of the board, though he's remaining a director and taking the title of chairman emeritus. Howard Graham Buffett, one of Buffett's sons, has been appointed the new chairman of the board, effective immediately.

With the 96-year-old Buffett focusing more on his personal life, here's what I predict comes next under Abel.

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