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27.09.2026 15:32:00

Warren Buffett Steps Down as Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway: Here Are 3 of His Biggest Investing Lessons You Need to Know

From the start of 1965 to the end of 2025, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) share price climbed at a compound annual rate of 19.7%. On a cumulative basis, the monster return of 6,099,294% is jaw-dropping. A hypothetical $10,000 investment made at the start of this period would've been worth almost $610 million as of Dec. 31 of last year.

Credit goes to Warren Buffett and his incredible ability to allocate capital in value-accretive ways that benefit his shareholders. The Oracle of Omaha is viewed by many as the greatest investor ever. Anyone who has exposure to the stock market can learn from him.

Even though he is no longer chairman of the conglomerate that he built, his advice is invaluable. Here are three of Warren Buffett's biggest investing lessons that you need to know.

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