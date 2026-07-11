Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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12.07.2026 01:00:00
Warren Buffett Swears By This 1 Low-Cost Investment. History Proves He's Been Right Every Time.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up by more than 10% over the last three months alone, as of this writing -- its most successful quarter in years. But it's also a historically expensive time to invest, and some metrics are sounding the alarm over the market's valuation.For example, the Buffett indicator -- named for Warren Buffett after he used the metric to predict the dot-com bubble burst -- now sits at a record high of 236%. In a 2001 interview with Fortune Magazine, Buffett himself noted that when this metric nears 200%, investors are "playing with fire."Now, this doesn't necessarily mean that a bear market or recession is around the corner. But it's more important than ever to ensure you're investing in strong long-term stocks and funds. There's one investment Buffett has strongly recommended for decades, and history proves he's been right every single time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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