Warren Buffett Told CNBC 'I Initiated It' About Berkshire's Alphabet Bet, and New Reporting Says He's Still Calling the Shots on Stocks. Here's What That Means for Reading Greg Abel's Tenure.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) is a Wall Street icon because of Warren Buffett's long and successful history of buying stocks. His success earned him the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha," and Berkshire Hathaway was basically a way to invest alongside the famous investor. The company's story changed in 2026, when Greg Abel took over as CEO, and Buffett initiating Berkshire Hathaway's recent purchase of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares hints at a new model for the company.

Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025, handing the reins to hand-picked successor Greg Abel. But Buffett didn't really retire; he shifted to the position of president of the board. So he is still Abel's boss and available to help out as needed. Given that Buffett initiated the company's large recent purchase of Alphabet stock, it looks like he's still calling the shots when it comes to investing.

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