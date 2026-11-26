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26.11.2026 12:29:02
Warren Buffett Told Savers to "Rejoice When Markets Decline." After the 2000-2002 Bear Market, the S&P 500 Doubled in 5 Years.
At first blush the suggestion is counterintuitive. A falling market is certainly nothing for investors to celebrate.
As has been the case so often since taking the helm at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) back in 1970, however, this bit of advice first dished out by Warren Buffett in his 1997 letter to Berkshire shareholders was eventually vindicated.
Granted, it was three years too early. The tech-driven rally underway at the time carried on and even accelerated into the early 2000s. That's when it all unraveled. From that year's peak to 2002's trough, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell on the order of 40%. Then five years following that multiyear low, the index had reclaimed everything it lost, rewarding those investors with enough forethought to celebrate the opportunity by diving into beaten-down stocks.
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