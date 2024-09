Warren Buffett Trimmed His Apple Stake. Here's What He Bought Instead.

It finally happened. This year, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) began selling significant portions of its monster Apple stake. According to its latest 13-F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Berkshire Hathaway reduced its Apple investment by approximately half in the second quarter. That stock was worth around $80 billion based on Apple 's current share price.Berkshire Hathaway now has an estimated $300 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, a number that has been growing every quarter for quite a while now.A lot of the proceeds of that Apple stock sale are now sitting in cash and U.S. Treasuries as Buffett waits for the next big opportunity that appeals to him. However, the conglomerate did make a few stock buys in the second quarter. Here are two interesting stocks Berkshire Hathaway bought this summer that you should consider for your portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool