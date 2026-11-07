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07.11.2026 19:46:06
Warren Buffett Warned Investors About This Number 27 Years Ago. It's Never Been Higher. Should AI Investors Worry?
In 1999, near the peak of the dot-com boom, Warren Buffett explained in a Fortune magazine article, drawn from speeches he gave that year, why stock investors were expecting too much. One of his reasons: "In my opinion, you have to be wildly optimistic to believe that corporate profits as a percent of GDP can, for any sustained period, hold much above 6%."
At the time, after-tax corporate profits were running right around 6% of GDP. In the second quarter of 2026, they stood at about 13%, according to Commerce Department data. That's not just a more than doubling since 1999; it's also orporate profits are at their highest share of GDP on record, going back to 1947, topping the previous peak of 12.7% in 2021, and it's above every full year since the government's annual records begin in 1929.
Warren Buffett. Image source: Getty Images.
To be fair, investors who sold on Buffett's warning would have missed a lot. Profits have topped 6% of GDP in 95 of the 106 quarters since 2000, and stocks have soared.
But his reasoning is worth a second look now. "If corporate investors, in aggregate, are going to eat an ever-growing portion of the American economic pie, some other group will have to settle for a smaller portion," he wrote. In other words, when profits take a record share of the economy, someone else, usually workers, is getting less. Some economists now think that is about to reverse.
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