Berkshir a Aktie

Berkshir a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.09.2026 16:30:00

Warren Buffett Watched Alphabet's Stock Price Climb 9,000% Before He Decided to Invest. Here's Why He and Greg Abel Are Making It One of Berkshire Hathaway's Biggest Investments Now.

Nearly 10 years ago, Warren Buffett told Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) investors that he had made a mistake for not buying Google when he had the opportunity many years earlier. He had become quite familiar with the business because GEICO, Berkshire's consumer insurance company, was paying $10 or $11 per click for advertising on the search engine owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). At the 2017 shareholder meeting, Buffett said he'd missed the opportunity, but he wouldn't bet against Google.

The stock climbed significantly while Buffett sat on the sidelines. He finally pulled the trigger on the stock in the third quarter of last year. Since then, he and newly appointed CEO Greg Abel have plowed tens of billions into the stock, making it one of Berkshire's biggest investments. But Buffett arguably missed out on a 9,000% gain by not buying into the stock sooner.

Former Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:44 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:05 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit deutlichen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel zum Wochenschluss uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die Wall Street beendete den Handel uneins. Vor dem Wochenende behaupteten sich die Märkte in Fernost erneut.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen