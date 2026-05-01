Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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01.05.2026 10:06:00
Warren Buffett Went Out With a Bang by Selling 77% of His Amazon Stake and Piling Into a Virtual Monopoly That's Soared 13,600% Since Its IPO
This isn't your parents' Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) anymore. On Dec. 31, longtime billionaire boss Warren Buffett officially retired as CEO and passed the baton to Greg Abel, who's been with Berkshire for more than a quarter century.Under the Oracle of Omaha's watch, Berkshire Hathaway transformed into a trillion-dollar business, with the company's Class A shares (BRKA) rallying almost 6,100,000%! Buffett spearheaded the acquisition of roughly five dozen companies and oversaw a greater-than $300 billion investment portfolio.Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire's CEO on Dec. 31, 2025. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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