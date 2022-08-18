Warren Buffett Would Have Loved This Stock 50 Years Ago

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's tough to argue against Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investment strategy. After all, the conglomerate has produced shareholder returns of more than 3,600,000% (not a typo) since Warren Buffett took the helm in 1964. However, Buffett feels that Berkshire has one big disadvantage going forward that will prevent the company from delivering returns anything close to these – its size.In simple terms, Berkshire has become too large for most investments to even be worthy of consideration.Think of it this way. As I write this, Berkshire's market cap is about $670 billion. Let's say that Buffett decided to put $100 million of Berkshire's capital to work in a promising high-growth small-cap stock. Even if the stock were to 10x in a couple years and Buffett were to sell, it would result in a $900 million profit for Berkshire. That's just over 0.1% of the company's market value and wouldn't have much of an impact for its investors.Continue reading