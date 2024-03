Warren Buffett's $168 Billion Silent Warning to Wall Street Shouldn't Be Ignored

For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been running circles around Wall Street's benchmark stock index, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Whereas the S&P 500 has delivered a hearty aggregate total return, including dividends, of around 34,200% since the mid-1960s, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a stunning 5,074,030% aggregate increase in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO.Despite being as fallible as any other investor, Warren Buffett and his investment team have demonstrated a skill for finding amazing values hiding in plain sight. He and his team typically seek out businesses that offer sustained competitive advantages and have rock-solid management teams.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel