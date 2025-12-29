Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
29.12.2025 10:10:00
Warren Buffett's $381 Billion Warning to Wall Street, His Last as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, is Ringing Out Loud and Clear. History Offers a Strikingly Precise Picture of What May Happen in 2026.
Warren Buffett is heading into his final days as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, but his last message isn't completely cheerful. In fact, expressed not by words but through Buffett's recent moves, this message could be seen as a $381 billion warning to Wall Street.It's important to note that Buffett isn't completely leaving the investing scene, as he'll continue on as Berkshire Hathaway's chairman, but, as of Jan. 1, he is handing over the investment decision reins to Greg Abel, who currently serves as the holding company's vice-chairman of non-insurance operations. This means that investors may be paying particularly close attention to Buffett's last moves as CEO.In recent quarters through this very moment, Buffett's warning has been ringing out loud and clear. And history offers a strikingly precise picture of what may happen in 2026.
