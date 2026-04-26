Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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26.04.2026 10:44:00
Warren Buffett's 11 Words That Make Berkshire Hathaway Stock a No-Brainer Buy
What has Warren Buffett been doing since he stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB)? In his first letter to Berkshire's shareholders, new CEO Greg Abel mentioned that Buffett still comes into the office every day. In an interview with CNBC on March 31, Buffett shed more light on his current focus. After briefly talking with Buffett about his philanthropic work with NBA player Stephen Curry and the Glide Foundation, CNBC's Becky Quick asked him how things were different now that he is no longer at Berkshire's helm. Buffett confirmed that he goes to the conglomerate's headquarters every day. Quick then asked him, "Well, are you still involved in making investments at all?"Buffett responded initially with 11 words. And I think those words arguably make Berkshire Hathaway stock a no-brainer buy right now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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