Warren Buffett's 3 Best-Performing Stocks So Far in 2024: Are They Buys Now?

Warren Buffett is doing it again. Berkshire Hathaway has trounced the returns of the S&P 500 index since Buffett took control of the company in 1965. Buffett continues to beat the market this year with Berkshire's shares up two times higher than that of the S&P.Some of Berkshire's strong gains can be attributed to high-flying stocks in its investment portfolio. Here are Buffett's three best-performing stocks so far in 2024.Buffett listed Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHF) among the investments he expects Berkshire to "maintain indefinitely." That could be a smart decision. Shares of the Japanese conglomerate have skyrocketed over 40% this year.