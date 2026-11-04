Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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04.11.2026 11:06:02
Warren Buffett's 3 Longest-Held Stocks Average a 3,757% Gain and Collectively Deliver $1.53 Billion in Annual Dividend Income for Berkshire Hathaway
For the first time in well over half a century, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) entered the year in uncharted territory. The company's longtime CEO, Warren Buffett, hung up his work coat for the final time at the end of last year, passing the baton to his protégé, Greg Abel.
Though Abel completely overhauled the company's $362 billion investment portfolio in the first quarter, the Oracle of Omaha left his understudy on solid footing. The three longest-held stocks in Berkshire's portfolio -- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), American Express (NYSE:AXP), and Moody's (NYSE:MCO) -- have delivered an average return of 3,757% (as of Oct. 30, 2026), and are collectively producing almost $1.53 billion in annual dividend income.
Warren Buffett's longest-tenured holdings are crushing it! Image source: Getty Images.
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|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|770 500,00
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